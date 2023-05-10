It is past time for the inhumane “sport” of trapping to end. If the Wyoming Trappers Association finds itself constantly having to defend itself, that should be an indication that public sentiment is changing its view toward trapping practices.
Association members accuse their critics of reacting emotionally. Trapping does elicit an emotional response, as would any practice that causes pain and suffering of a sentient being at the hands of a human. Trappers assume that all Wyoming residents support trapping, hence their belief that their critics are people who moved to Wyoming from another state.
It’s that “Love It or Leave It” mentality: people who don’t agree with the established Wyoming way of thinking have no right to live here. I have lived in Wyoming for 65 years: Wyoming is my home. Not all Wyomingites have the same values. Many of us are dismayed by the culture that pervades this state, as evidenced in such backward slogans as “The World Needs More Cowboys.”
Wyoming has become a national punchline: the “Mississippi of the West,” far-right, backward-looking and growth-averse. Trapping is a cruel and barbaric relic of that culture.
One Trapping Association member equated pet dogs being killed in traps to dogs being run over on the highway: accidents happen. That is an illogical analogy, like comparing people who die at the hands of a drunken driver to people who die falling off a ladder. The first is the result of carelessness and heedlessness of the life of another; the second is a simply a sad accident.
Allowing animals to die slow agonizing deaths in a trap that didn’t kill them outright and wasn’t checked for 72 hours, or a family dog killed in front of its owners because the trap was set near a public path, is not a sad accident. It’s the presumption that trappers have the legal protections to be careless and heedless. It’s time to take those protections away.