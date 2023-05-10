It is past time for the inhumane “sport” of trapping to end. If the Wyoming Trappers Association finds itself constantly having to defend itself, that should be an indication that public sentiment is changing its view toward trapping practices.

Association members accuse their critics of reacting emotionally. Trapping does elicit an emotional response, as would any practice that causes pain and suffering of a sentient being at the hands of a human. Trappers assume that all Wyoming residents support trapping, hence their belief that their critics are people who moved to Wyoming from another state.

