I propose we name a different park after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The park that is currently named after him is an eyesore, and occupied by people living feral. (I suspect the two are related.)
While one could assert that living outside is a civil right, I don't think this park honors Dr. King or his mission. I'm sure we can find another park to name/rename in honor of Dr. King and his work.
As to the current park, it suffers from the same homelessness problems seen in other municipalities. The good news is that we may be able to help them, or at least limit the damage being done to the park and the park facilities.
How? I suggest we leverage law enforcement to patrol the park several times a day/night to do welfare checks and, hopefully, reduce vandalism. Cameras, video recordings and related signage might also help reduce vandalism and could be used to hold the vandals accountable.
We could also reach out to charitable organizations to see if they would be able to provide support to the people in the park – food, hygiene, etc.
I know this isn't the normal approach of running them off, or incarcerating them. That hasn't worked anywhere that I am aware of. This is a management approach, as opposed to eradication. Management may help improve things for the homeless and the park.
So what new name do we pick for the current MLK park? I don't know. How about having a contest to rename this park, and another contest for naming a different park after MLK?