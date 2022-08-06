I propose we name a different park after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The park that is currently named after him is an eyesore, and occupied by people living feral. (I suspect the two are related.)

While one could assert that living outside is a civil right, I don't think this park honors Dr. King or his mission. I'm sure we can find another park to name/rename in honor of Dr. King and his work.

