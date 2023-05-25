Why is it fair for a boy naturally smaller than his peers to only play sports with other boys bigger and stronger than him because of his genitals?
It seems to me that it would be more fair for young people to compete against each other based on ability, rather than gender. This is why we have females wrestling and playing football. This is why women are breaking the glass ceiling on coaching pro sports. This is why we have fought so long for equality in sports.
Again, please tell me, what is a male or female sport? Chess, horseshoes or bowling? Because I can tell you that volleyball, basketball, swimming and track can all be co-ed. Children who can explore all sports at their athletic ability instead of gender will learn to love athletics.
There are athletic school divisions for competition based on potential athletic ability. Depending on where they live, some athletes have advantages that other athletes do not, including more tax dollars to build better facilities. For example, Olympic swimming pools, more extensive training equipment and physical therapists. Competitions are based on ability, not gender. Let's be honest; some of Wyoming's small towns need everyone to try out to have a team.
We need to make it OK for children to be children, for Joey to dress up as a nurse, and for Mary to dress up as a firefighter and encourage exploration. It is essential to increase children's imagination on what's possible, what they can be, and that it's OK for Susan to be a truck driver and Mark to be a stay-at-home dad and not demand limitations based on some superficial construct.
Megan Degenfelder's re-election campaign may be funded by the Freedom Caucus, but her ability to do her job rests on her ability to see the children of Wyoming, and that includes transgenderness.
As for the frivolous lawsuit of the UW sorority sisters, there is a thing known as toxic femininity, and these women demonstrate it. As a woman, I nurture, offer grace and see humanity as a creation.