Why is it fair for a boy naturally smaller than his peers to only play sports with other boys bigger and stronger than him because of his genitals?

It seems to me that it would be more fair for young people to compete against each other based on ability, rather than gender. This is why we have females wrestling and playing football. This is why women are breaking the glass ceiling on coaching pro sports. This is why we have fought so long for equality in sports.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus