Our state is facing very real budgetary challenges, and this election is going to determine if we face them head on or continue to deny our situation and procrastinate further. As a registered Republican, I strongly believe in fiscal responsibility and frugality. However, there is only so much that can be accomplished through funding cuts.
We need to invest in ourselves, our community and our state. Every savvy businessperson understands the importance of self-investment. Liz Cheney, Cynthia Lummis, John Barasso – they invest in themselves to grow their personal wealth and improve their quality of life. The same principle applies to our state as a whole.