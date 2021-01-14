My twin sister posted this on her Facebook page four days after the storming of the Capitol:
"Something that needs to be addressed immediately is how some politicians, some citizens and some supposed news media outlets are able to LIE, tell half-truths, and manipulate data and feel justified because they have freedom of speech. We need to find a way to legally support free speech without supporting outright lies that incite. We need to constantly and consistently call out liars, to make them responsible for their actions. Right now, Fox is constantly stating that it is antifa that caused the terrorists’ acts and deaths at the Capitol, when it has been proven otherwise. Trump and his enablers have blood on their hands."