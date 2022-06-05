We deeply grieve with the families and friends of the grandmothers, grandfathers, mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, fourth-grade children and their teachers who lived in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
We feel the pain it takes to even breathe because of the sudden and tragic loss of these loved ones. It is almost impossible to think of what happened and not have tears flow from our eyes.
Zephaniah 1:15 best describes the moment or day we receive the news of the sudden death of a loved one. “That day is a day of wrath, a day of distress and anguish, a day of ruin and devastation, a day of darkness and gloom, a day of clouds and thick darkness.”
We plead with the U.S. House members and senators to pass sensible gun background check laws, and a limitation on what kind of guns and ammunition clips can be sold in our country.
We also support the need for more funding for more trained counselors to help stop people who are most likely to commit the gun massacres in our land.
We urgently remind gun owners to lock up their weapons. This action would reduce the killing of children by 50%.
We do not believe that the Second Amendment is a God-given right, because it is nowhere in any of our sacred writings. The belief that it is a God-given right has cost, each day, more than 110 Americans killed with guns, and more than 200 shot and wounded.
Our faiths teach that we are to love God and our neighbors as ourselves. This is our God-given right and responsibility.