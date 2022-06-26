During the Jan. 6 select House committee hearings, there has been no one present to defend President Trump or his supporters.
Minority Leader of the House Kevin McCarthy offered choices for two Republican representatives to serve on the committee, Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, chose to ignore the minority leader’s picks, which she can do for “select” committees, and instead picked anti-Trump Republicans who had voted for the president’s impeachment, thereby ensuring that only one line of evidence would be presented.
If Banks and Jordan were serving on the committee, they would have presented, among other items:
Before Jan. 6, President Trump authorized the National Guard to provide security for the Capitol, and the Capitol Police Chief requested the National Guard’s presence. Nancy Pelosi, as House Speaker, and Mitch McConnell, as Senate Majority Leader, in charge of Capitol Security, declined to activate the Guard.
Videos showing Capitol Police removing barriers and/or beckoning protestors to enter the Capitol grounds and escorting them into Capitol chambers, and showing protestors milling around nonviolently inside the Capitol.
Videos showing individuals who have not been charged or held, urging protestors to breach the Capitol the evening before and on the day of the incursion, one being a Ray Epps.
The hearings are being conducted like a kangaroo court (look it up). Liz Cheney is poorly serving her constituents by participating in this unfair maligning of President Trump and his supporters.