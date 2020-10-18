If the measurement of a truly engaged citizen is a sense of demonstrated civic virtue to her or his community, there are very few citizens of Cheyenne more qualified or capable to serve on a city council than Richard Johnson.
Let's set aside Richard's prior experience on council for a moment. In the past five years, I've completely lost count of the astronomical number of initiatives and causes for which Richard has not only volunteered time, but helped see through large-scale community projects to successful completion.