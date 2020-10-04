I have known Richard Johnson since we were in junior high. Richard has always been hardworking, kind, passionate and energetic. He stands up for what he believes in, and advocates for those who are unable to advocate for themselves.
Having served on Cheyenne City Council previously, and in many various leadership positions, he has a vast understanding of our local government and what is needed to make effective and lasting positive change. His abundant volunteer work and fundraising for nonprofits over the years is beyond admirable.