In the five years that I’ve lived in Cheyenne, I have consistently seen one member of our fine city who is fully engaged in making our community a better place. That person is Richard Johnson. His enthusiasm, unrelenting drive and dedication to public service is exemplary.
You have undoubtedly heard of at least the bigger successful projects he’s dedicated himself to, like spearheading the fundraising for the Depot splash pad and airport fountain restoration, and championing the designation of Cheyenne as a "Purple Heart City."