From May 7 through May 13, the Wyoming Hospital Association (WHA) and our member hospitals are celebrating National Hospital Week, and taking this opportunity to recognize the amazing people who work in Wyoming hospitals and health systems.
Communities across our great state benefit from the effort put in, day and night, by hospitals and the health care workers who care for and protect those communities.
Our Wyoming hospitals are on the front line of public health and represent care, community and comfort. Hospitals’ commitment to health and equitable access to care extends beyond the four walls of the facility and reaches out into communities, where they serve as cornerstones, advancing overall health and well-being.
Year after year, health care workers, such as nurses, are voted to be the most trustworthy profession, and hospitals are the place where people turn in times of crisis. They are places of healing and comfort when people are sick or injured, and they are major contributors to their local communities, supporting the health and well-being of all people.
We want to thank all who work in, manage or support our hospitals! We respect and appreciate all the hard work that goes into providing safe, quality care for patients, and we ask you to join us. Hospitals and health care workers have taken on unimaginable challenges during COVID-19 and continue to rise to the occasion, even as the pandemic is on the decline.
Help us celebrate them by listening to and sharing their stories. Visit wyohospitals.com to watch a video on the role of hospitals and, most importantly, thank a health care worker this week!