Eleven years ago, I received a lifesaving liver transplant. And as a result of that gift of life, I’m blessed to live my life to the fullest. But there are still almost 2,000 people in our region undergoing infusions or treatments, or enduring dialysis, waiting on a lifesaving transplant, just as I did. This April is National Donate Life Month, and I’m inviting the Cheyenne community to join me in raising awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation.
My entire life, I was healthy and fit, just living an ordinary life, like so many people around us. I’d never had surgery, a chronic condition or even allergies. I didn’t drink excessively and didn’t take any regular medications. I ate well and exercised. But in July 2008, after experiencing several months of odd symptoms and conditions, I was diagnosed with cryptogenic cirrhosis; cryptogenic meaning there was no known reason for my liver disease.
After 10 months on the transplant list, with weekly infusions to keep fluids from building in my body and being careful to avoid injuries or catching a cold, I got the call. The hospital had a donor for me. My emotions were like nothing I’d ever experienced – grief, joy, disbelief and relief. In August 2009, my life was saved, thanks to my donor.
Now, there is truly nothing that I can’t enjoy. I get to spend time with family and friends; I enjoy sailing, kayaking – anything on the water. Writing, reading, traveling – all were a distant hope while waiting for my transplant, but are now a reality.
I’m sharing my story to give hope and to be an example for others new to their transplant journey, and to encourage others to sign up to become organ, eye and tissue donors. Anyone can register right now. DonateLifeWyoming.org is a great resource with the facts you need to make an informed decision about donation and to sign up online to become a donor. You might save a life someday.