It is not unusual for me to get angry at Jonathan Lange's column in the paper each week, but the one from Feb. 2 was one of the most frustrating.
Mr. Lange is a pastor who has no medical training and knows nothing about obstetrics and gynecology, except that he thinks we are all baby killers. I have news – we are not.
During his uninformed message about House Bill 119, he shows his ignorance. There is absolute evidence that COVID-19 vaccines have helped save millions of lives across the globe. It is absolutely proven safe and effective. Ivermectin has had NO scientific proof that is helped with COVID above placebo. He and his cult-like followers just don't believe in science. Too liberal, I guess.
The kicker is his tirade about cytotec (misoprostol). This medication that is listed in the chemical abortion ban bill is used every single day in this country by OB/GYNs and other providers of women's health care. We use it to help induce labor, soften the cervix before a gynecologic procedure and to help prevent surgery for a miscarriage. We also use it for treating postpartum hemorrhage that can be life-threatening.
It is used by many abortion providers to make medical abortion more safe and effective, but is not used alone for inducing an abortion.
This attempt to make this common and important drug seem evil is harmful to all women, and all physicians and pharmacists in the state. Many drugs used in obstetrics are used off-label because of legal liability. Drug companies cannot do studies on pregnant women without threat of major lawsuits. We use the drugs that have been shown to work in real life situations.
Bottom line is cytotec has been proven safe and effective. It is not primarily used for abortion. Get your information straight before spreading false information.