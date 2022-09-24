My husband and I had an interesting experience recently. A candidate for the Legislature came to our home. He shook our hands and asked, “What are your concerns? What’s on your mind?” Then he did an even more intriguing thing. He listened. And listened. (We had plenty to say.)

After listening to us, he then briefly explained why he was running for office and what he hoped to accomplish for Wyoming. He didn’t cuss anybody, and he didn’t use the kind of code words that get thrown around in political conversations these days.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus