My husband and I had an interesting experience recently. A candidate for the Legislature came to our home. He shook our hands and asked, “What are your concerns? What’s on your mind?” Then he did an even more intriguing thing. He listened. And listened. (We had plenty to say.)
After listening to us, he then briefly explained why he was running for office and what he hoped to accomplish for Wyoming. He didn’t cuss anybody, and he didn’t use the kind of code words that get thrown around in political conversations these days.
I haven’t had that sort of experience as a voter in a very long time. It’s kind of an old-fashioned way to garner votes, actually. It’s time consuming, and it takes a lot of courage to knock on doors and open yourself up that way.
To quote Winston Churchill, “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.”
So, who is this courageous campaigner, with his old-fashioned ways?
It’s a young man by the name of Jordan Evans, who is running for House District 7. You can learn more about him, his approach to governance and his platform at https://www.evansfor7.com/.
If elected, Jordan will bring a fresh voice, tried-and-true ethics and the ability (and courage) to listen to the Wyoming Legislature. It’s exactly what we need, and we really need it now.
I hope you will join me in supporting Jordan Evans for House District 7.