In response to Bob Shaffer’s July 4 letter, “Liberal has Become Synonymous with Traitor,” I tried, but simply could not get my head around Mr. Shaffer’s reference to JFK. That was 61 years ago: this was a much different country then.
There are so many typical Trumper “tropes” in his letter, one hardly knows where to begin. The errors, misquotes and outright fables are astounding, but sadly are not uncommon among ardent Trump supporters.
Liberals (or, if you prefer, Progressives) have never endorsed the actions of any violent group, regardless of their political leaning. Black Lives Matter is not a terrorist group, as our white-privileged brethren would have you believe. Comparing liberals to Nazis is so silly it doesn’t even warrant addressing.
The letter is revisionist history for which the far-right GOP is famous. But rather than argue points that cannot be argued because they are rooted in fantasy, let’s talk about what liberals are truly “guilty” of. Creation of Social Security and Medicare, from which Mr. Shaffer greatly benefits. The creation of programs to eliminate poverty and discrimination are all achievements of Democratic administrations: fair housing legislation, equal opportunity employment legislation, the Civil Rights and Voting Right Acts.
Liberals don’t ignore scientific warnings about climate change, nor do they minimize the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as do Republicans.
Real and significant social progress has been achieved by liberal-leaning leaders, and a review of political history, should someone choose to educate themselves, bears that out. Throughout history, liberals and Democratic administrations have moved society forward by investing in people, rather than the accumulation of personal wealth. By understanding that by joining the global community, all countries benefit.
Do some real research and stay away from the Fox Propaganda Network.