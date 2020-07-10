I see your paper chose July 4th for progressive pampering day in Letters to the Editor. How fitting of you. I'll address both your tearjerkers.
First, Janet Sherman's letter, "Time for city, county, state leaders to save lives." Please don't make me responsible for my own safety. You already give me money to have children without working. Keep me alive to spend it. The whiners can't even wait to see if, or how much, death rates go up. Perhaps you should worry about flu, RSV, pneumonia, cancer medical errors or abortion. Worry about yourself, Janet; some people see it for what it is and choose to live their lives.