After almost a decade of exploring the Medicaid expansion issue, MAYBE we are finally going to take the necessary step forward and implement this expansion.
There are many reasons to do the expansion – from insuring low-income residents, to curtailing massive losses from medical providers for uninsured residents, to saving the state a lot of money. I have focused only on the financial aspects.
On Nov. 26, 2014, Sweetwater Now reported on the Wyoming Department of Health’s "SHARE Plan" (Strategy for Health, Access, Responsibility and Employment). It was reported that “WDH expects Medicaid expansion would inject $100-120 million in new federal funds each year into Wyoming’s economy.” The recommended expansion was not implemented.
In the Casper Star-Tribune (Nov. 12, 2019), it was reported from then WDH Director Tom Forslund, "Forslund told lawmakers in September 2018 that had Wyoming expanded Medicaid back in 2012, Wyoming would’ve received $577 million in federal money to fund the program. For several of those years, the state wouldn’t have paid anything to support expansion.” In this same article, it was reported that the Wyoming Hospital Association members had to write off more than $100 million in uncompensated care annually. We already pay the costs for the expansion – in the huge write-offs by the medical community. Still no expansion.
From latest financial figures that I read (WyoFile, March 2, 2021), it will cost $100 million per year to cover Medicaid expansion, and the feds will pay 90%. Is a 90/10 split not a good investment for Wyoming?
Are any of the 38 states that have expanded Medicaid trying to get out of the program? Has a single state expanded and then regretted it? Are we looking for excuses and not solutions?
We need to stop looking for the “Wyoming Way,” and stop stepping over dollars to pick up dimes. This approach has cost Wyoming hundreds of millions of dollars. We need to stop reinventing the wheel and learn from others. If we don’t start to embrace learning from others, we are in for a hard ride with our struggling economy. Saddle up.