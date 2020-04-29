A person once told me that we don’t learn anything from history. My mind flipped to philosopher George Santayana’s warning: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Although history doesn’t repeat itself exactly – just like water doesn’t back up and flow under the bridge a second time – Mike Kassel’s recent front-page article on the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918 reassures us that a century ago we survived a pandemic that mirrors the one we’re fighting today. He details how Cheyenneites reacted to the 1918 crisis and how long it lasted.
It’s pretty clear that storming the Wyoming Capitol steps with picket signs won’t lead us out of the epidemic. The signs might just as well have read, “Give me liberty and give me death” ...or “Don’t tread on my right to infect or be infected”. Ye cats.
Kassel’s essay suggests that even though we’re lost in the woods, we might be able to find a way out if we backtrack and study how Cheyenne citizens and city leaders handled a similar problem. Read the article and listen to the virus. They are telling us: “It ain’t over till it’s over.”