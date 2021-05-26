Wyoming’s coal production continues to decline. Coal-fired power plants are more expensive to build and more expensive to run than wind, solar or natural gas-fired plants. Consequently, government policy has almost nothing to do with the decline.
Our state Legislature and our governor are trying to weather this storm by threatening to sue other states, trying to force obsolete power plants to stay open and writing nasty missives to the federal government. There is no chance this will work. They have a better chance of standing in the face of a Wyoming blizzard and screaming for the wind to stop!
Make no mistake, the decline will result in the loss of many good-paying jobs. It might surprise you to know that there are hundreds of good-paying jobs right here in Laramie County that may be lost as the coal production declines.
If we love our state, love our neighbors and love our way of life, we must replace those good-paying jobs. We know the coal industry will decline. It is time to act.
Fortunately, there is a blueprint for action. Literally, there is a blueprint. The coal industry has been declining in Kentucky for a long time. An organization called Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) developed a blueprint to, as they put it, “accomplish the greatest economic turnaround in the history of the United States of America.”
I encourage you to go to www.soar-ky.org to learn the details and download the blueprint. The blueprint details steps to take to:
- Increase broadband connectivity.
- Develop a 21st century workforce.
- Create more and expand existing small businesses.
- Create healthier communities.
- Encourage industrial development.
- Expand regional food systems.
- Expand regional tourism.
Now, our dull and unimaginative state legislators are already gnashing their teeth as they whine that they can’t pay for any of this. Fortunately, they don’t have to. The American Jobs Plan proposed by the Biden administration will fund exactly this sort of thing. All we have to do is make it happen. Write your legislators, get organized. Let’s do this!