I try to listen to or watch, first-hand, items of interest from beginning to end. SO much can be taken out of context when trying to make a point. Challenging a person to provide the "entire" story can be a fast diffuser.
Recently, I stated concern about Kanye West having what it takes to be president. My godson educated me to the fact that Mr. West has a severe bipolar disorder. I don't follow the news about him and did not know he suffers from mental illness – an issue very near and dear to my heart.