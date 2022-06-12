My wife, Ellen, and I watched your presentation yesterday and want to congratulate you on an intelligent and knowledgeable indictment of Donald Trump and the Republican Party leadership, in general.
For several years, I have taken opportunities to have conversations with people around the country as we travel about Jan. 6 and the continued corruption in the leadership of my party. Interestingly enough, some people in Knoxville, Tennessee, when we were there, selling products in our store, brought up your name.
I told them that I completely support the position that you have been honorable and brave enough to take regarding the unpatriotic and immoral actions or inactions of the Republican Party leadership. I continue to be angry and depressed at the lack of understanding and/or inaction of our two senators, John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis. They are either part of the problem in the party or, unlike you, are too cowardly to stand up and tell the people of our state the truth about what is going on there, and they are being conned, hoodwinked, lied to and generally propagandized by certain rich and powerful people who control most of the conservative media.
As I have probably already said before, my wife and I watched the entire event as it unfolded on January 6/7. We started in the morning listening to Trump, Trump Jr., Rudy, Mel Brooks, etc. We listened to the raging lie that he would accompany them to the Capitol, when he had no intention of doing so.
We watched all the violence on several networks, including Fox. We stayed up all through the night until after Pence ended the proceedings around 4 a.m. We commented at the time that it was obvious that Trump had hyped them up, and then fired them like a gun at the Capitol building and you people in it. We will continue to support you with our commentary, money and votes.