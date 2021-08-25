I would like to thank Angel Maldonado for his “We got your back” drive and his many positive contributions to our community.

Cheyenne would not the same without Angel taking action to inspire a unique culture, but also the betterment of its citizens, no matter who they are.

Angel is an exceptional American, and his character serves as an example to anyone in the world that wants to make a real difference.

