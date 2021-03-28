First, to all the people who care enough about their families and even people they don't know, thanks for continuing to wear masks. It is the easiest, most selfless thing people can do to help prevent others from contracting COVID.
Thanks to the businesses that continue to require masks and social distancing. Thanks to all the workers who are getting the vaccines to people.
Second, to some of the people living in Thomas Heights: You put your garbage cans out, the wind blows at 50 mph, and the next thing you know, your garbage cans are at the end of your block, and your garbage is all over College Drive and in the fence across the road.
It should not be up to someone else to clean this up. Pick up your garbage.