Wyoming Interfaith Network recognizes with appreciation the commitment to equality and religious freedom demonstrated by Sen. Cynthia Lummis in her support for the Respect for Marriage Act.

As Wyoming Interfaith Network director, I write to share the Network’s gratitude by saying we acknowledge the courage needed to stand for the many who share in a common vision of respect and equality for all. Further, in conjunction with Interfaith Alliance, the Network supports preserving the First Amendment religious freedom protections.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus