Well, Wyoming, we almost did it. The House passed the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act, HB 162, but the Senate failed us on SF 154, Medicaid Expansion with Federal Match Requirements.
Rep. John Romero-Martinez, how can we ever thank you and your six co-sponsors* for your exceptional leadership in taking HB 162 to and through the House? (*Clifford, Connolly, Harshman, Henderson, Provenza and Zwonitzer)
We appreciate you so very much, Senator Rothfuss, and your 12 co-sponsors* as well, for your courageous attempt to usher SF 154 onto the Senate floor. (*Senators Case, Furphy, Gierau, Pappas and Schuler, and Representatives Brown, Connolly, Harshman, Schwartz, Sweeney, Yin and Zwonitzer)
Endless thanks, Representatives Banks, Barlow, Brown, Clifford, Connolly, Crago, Duncan, Eklund, Eyre, Harshman, Henderson, Kinner, Larsen, Laursen, Macguire, Martinez, Newsome, Nicholas, Oakley, Obermueller, O'hearn, Olsen, Paxton, Provenza, Roscoe, Schwartz, Sherwood, Sommers, Stith, Sweeney, Wilson, Yin and Zwonitzer and Senators Baldwin, Case, Furphy, Gierau, Kost, Pappas, Rothfuss and Schuler. We salute each and every one of you in sincerest gratitude for your job well done!
Extra special praise goes to you, Representatives Henderson, Roscoe, Sweeney, Yin and Harshman, for your outstanding work on the House Revenue Committee, and we applaud your exemplary effort, Senator Baldwin and Senator Furphy, on the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.
As for you, Baker, Gray and Hallinan, Bouchard, Hutchings and McKeown, well-earned condemnation is yours for voting against the majority’s bidding not once, but TWICE!
To all of you naysayers who refused to carry out the people’s wish, you shall have the opportunity to redeem yourselves. This is not over yet!