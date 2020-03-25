A BIG THANK YOU to Brian Martin and the staff of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle for the extra efforts during the coronavirus crisis.
The paper, of course, is printing much-needed information from the national, state and local levels, but also is offering extra features. It has removed “the online paywall for all articles to better serve the residents of Laramie County and the state of Wyoming.”
It is requesting and running fun “best social-distancing/self-quarantine photos.” It has added extra puzzles and is printing what and when businesses are open. This last item states: "Thank you, and please stay safe – We will get through this together."
Kudos to all who are a part of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.