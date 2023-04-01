Yet again, Jonathan Lange opines about things he knows very little. On March 24, he excoriated Stanford Law School’s Tirien Steinbach who, he claims, “hurled appalling abuse” at, and did many other terrible things to, 5th U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan. Go to davidlat.substack.com/p/the-full-audio-recording-of-judge to learn what truly happened.

Lange fails to mention that Judge Duncan was greeted by students who’d tried unsuccessfully to have his invitation to speak March 9 withdrawn. From the outset, these students were ready to reject much of what he had to say, did so repeatedly and in a very undeferential manner. After many minutes of this, he called for “an administrator” to restore order. Dean Tirien Steinbach identified herself as an associate dean, saying, “You just asked for an administrator, and I’m here.” She went on.

