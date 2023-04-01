Yet again, Jonathan Lange opines about things he knows very little. On March 24, he excoriated Stanford Law School’s Tirien Steinbach who, he claims, “hurled appalling abuse” at, and did many other terrible things to, 5th U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan. Go to davidlat.substack.com/p/the-full-audio-recording-of-judge to learn what truly happened.
Lange fails to mention that Judge Duncan was greeted by students who’d tried unsuccessfully to have his invitation to speak March 9 withdrawn. From the outset, these students were ready to reject much of what he had to say, did so repeatedly and in a very undeferential manner. After many minutes of this, he called for “an administrator” to restore order. Dean Tirien Steinbach identified herself as an associate dean, saying, “You just asked for an administrator, and I’m here.” She went on.
Lange doesn’t say the dean is now on administrative leave, and has received hateful and threatening messages since this incident went viral. Notably, he omits any mention of insults lobbed by Judge Duncan against his audience in response to their heckling. Judge Duncan complained about “(t)he depth of contempt” he was shown and said, “It is appalling. And obviously in this school, the inmates have gotten control of the asylum.”
His final salvo was when he told the students they’re supposed to be learning to be lawyers and can’t act like that in court.
That’s true, but judges of merit never stoop to insult, in court or anywhere else. Judge Duncan, who only took the bench in 2018, apparently has yet to learn about judicial decorum.
Lange really should stay in his lane and refrain from instructing the Wyoming Bar Association how to operate. He suggests that the WBA should somehow save Wyoming from “Stanford’s insanity” until it “corrects (its) culture” by not admitting Stanford’s “graduates to the bar.” Bar admission is actually the province of the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Having been admitted in 1978, I know there are many required qualifications but none which do, or ever could, legally preclude any Stanford law graduate in good standing from taking the Wyoming bar exam, should they wish (courts.state.wy.us/supreme-court/bar-admission).