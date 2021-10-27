On a recent Sunday morning, I read Jonathan Lange’s vicious tirade against librarians and the ALA. I began writing an enraged response, but went to church before finishing. Upon returning and reflecting, I thought better of my response.
However, Lange’s attack was mean-spirited, malicious and without Christian virtue. I always have found librarians to be the most kind, gentle people around who are interested in the welfare of ALL children. They provide a place where ALL children can come to learn and gain an understanding of who and what they are and what their and other peoples’ roles in life may be.
Librarians do that without being judgmental. Lange presents the librarians as some fiendish monster group out to corrupt children and his own constrained view of society.
Lange and company complain their religious brand is under attack, when it is clear they are the attackers. The minorities they constantly attack have begun to fight back.
Although Lange and his group act like it, their religion has no exclusive lock on knowing right from wrong. His column is a declaration of war and call to arms for people like him to attack everyone they do not like or disagree with. To quote his column, his call “is precisely what prevents an open and honest discussion of civic responsibility in both county and school district libraries.”
He and the self-appointed judges of morality in Campbell County have no authority to tell me, my children or anyone else what we can and cannot read or be. There is only one right way for any trial in Campbell County to be settled, and that is for full exoneration of the librarians.
I would like to say that they should then sue Hugh and Susan Bennett and their group for extreme defamation of character and attempted destruction of livelihoods, but instead all parties should sit down together to discuss: (1) why those books are needed by some children; (2) how to assure those are readily available to the children in need of them; and (3) how there should be both respect for and toleration of each other’s concerns/beliefs.