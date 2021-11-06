I cringe when I open the paper and see a Jonathan Lange article, since I know it will probably be full of misinformation to help promote his point of view, such as in his 10/29 article.
He implied that Margaret Austin, in her article in the WTE, “characterize[d] the speech of a single man as an ‘angry mob.’” Austin’s article never said, nor even implied this. She did mention that the school board warned people they were limited to three minutes, and if they were disruptive, the meeting would be recessed.
She also stated the first three speakers followed protocol. I listened to a taping of the school board meeting and concur with this. When Mr. Crear, the fourth speaker, came up, he was loud and disrespectful, suggesting parents go to the school board members’ houses and protest, and claiming the board had no right to limit his speech to three minutes. In her article, Austin pointed out, “A California court upheld in 2018 that the three-minute time limits on public comments during meetings are constitutional.” As Mr. Crear continued his disrespectful and threatening rant, the board members quietly listened. Once his three minutes were up, he continued ranting, so the meeting had to be recessed.
Lange states that Brian Farmer, executive director of the Wyoming School Board Association, has not provided proof of his claim, “We have seen instances of some of these things in Wyoming.” I know Mr. Farmer is a very busy man, so I will provide that information.
In addition to Mr. Crear’s performance at the Aug. 2 LCSD1 school board meeting, there is an instance of the chairwoman of the Campbell County Library Board having to ask a sheriff’s deputy to escort a disruptive person out during a meeting. Fortunately, the person controlled himself, so that the deputy did not have to take action.
These incidents may seem minor to many, but if left unchecked, they may become even worse. To see worse examples, google Worthington Board of Education and Vikki Hudson or Loudoun County School Board and violence.