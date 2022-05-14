Jonathan Lange criticizes Obama’s speech at Stanford on three points. First, Obama was speaking about the disinformation on social media. Lange thinks he should not have discounted the disinformation of other institutions. His example, the Department of Justice, which he claims allowed the “Russian collusion theory.”
This is not a good example, as the Mueller Report did show collusion. According to justsecurity.org, “The redacted Mueller Report documents a series of activities that show strong evidence of collusion … [I]t provides significant evidence that Trump campaign associates coordinated with, cooperated with, encouraged, or gave support to the Russia/WikiLeaks election interference activities.” Go to https://www.justsecurity.org/63838/guide-to-the-mueller-reports-findings-on-collusion/ for a documented listing of the evidence.
Second, Lange says Obama “assumes that citizens can be rendered totally unable to know the truth.” Quite a paraphrasing of Obama. From fsi.stanford.edu, a quote from Obama’s speech: “The splintering of news sources has also made all of us more prone to what psychologists call 'confirmation bias' … Inside our personal information bubbles, our assumptions, our blind spots, our prejudices aren’t challenged, they are reinforced, and, naturally, we’re more likely to react negatively to those consuming different facts and opinions – all of which deepens existing racial and religious and cultural divides."
A good example of false beliefs spread through social media is that Biden is a pedophile. I have to periodically set “friends” straight on Facebook when they make these claims.
Third, Lange states Obama’s speech “implies that unquestioning trust in political leaders, mainstream media and political institutions will bring infallible truth.” Lange, please point out what part of Obama’s speech implies this.
Lastly, I would like to add that I agree with Lummis and Barrasso for being against using federal money for a Disinformation Governance Board. Whatever party currently is in power will be naturally slanted against the opposition. Instead, misinformation and disinformation need to be met with lawsuits. Some examples: 1) the parents’ successful lawsuit against Alex Jones for his lies that the Sandy Hook massacre never happened and 2) Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News for its lies about their voting machines, which is being allowed to move forward in the courts.