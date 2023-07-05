Thank you, Cheyenne!
After a two-year absence because of COVID-19, we can happily say our Cemetery Walk for 2022 was a great success. This event could not have been possible without the generosity of organizations, businesses and many helpers.
Again, the good crew at Lakeview Cemetery met our every request and need. We were awarded a grant from Cheyenne Women’s Civic League and our request for sponsors was met by members of our Cheyenne Genealogical and Historical Society, Albertsons and Texas Roadhouse. Cheyenne Little Theatre graciously helped with actors and costumes for our characters.
Our past themes have been "Remember the Ladies," honoring granting Wyoming’s women the right to vote, and the "Melting Pot of Cultures," showcasing Cheyenne’s diverse cultures and events unique to our Western heritage. Thank you all for your time, efforts and money so the society could once again present Cheyenne with a glimpse into its past stories, events and opportunities.
Proceeds for the “walk” go to purchase books for the Special Collections Department of the Laramie County Library. We invite you to take a tour of these very special rooms, featuring a Genealogical Library, and its neighbor, Western History Collection. We have one of the finest genealogical collections west of the Mississippi, especially strong in colonial and military subjects. Our Western Americana collection has many shelves highlighting trails, railroads, Western art and Native Americans. The Wyoming collection features the LeClerc Jones collection of downtown Cheyenne history, Brand books, rodeo, city directories, and the favorite, school yearbooks.
The society is hard at work for the 2023 Cemetery Walk. We will look at what brought many to Cheyenne for jobs that were unique and full of opportunity for those who had the vision to undertake the hardships that took our city from early struggles to cultures we can be proud of today. So, mark your calendars for Aug. 19 to be at this new presentation to honor and understand the stories that make up Cheyenne’s past. We will have two, two-hour walking tours; the first starting at 9:15 a.m., and the second at 10 a.m.
Hope to see you there, Cheyenne! For more information, please contact Judy at judEgen@gmail.com or Sharon at SLassField@bresnan.net.
