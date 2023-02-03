On page B6 of the Feb. 2 Wyoming Tribune Eagle, there was a guest column titled “Wyoming Republicans are focused on pocketbook issues.” Perhaps their vision is a bit blurry and they need to refocus with the help of an optometrist.

In essence, there are dug-in, in-state forces that push nonsensical legislation that lacks common sense, resulting in hurting Wyomingites’ pocketbooks. Senate File 92 aims to eliminate the cost savings of ranchers, farmers and other residents who produce their own electricity with solar panels and wind turbines.

