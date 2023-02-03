On page B6 of the Feb. 2 Wyoming Tribune Eagle, there was a guest column titled “Wyoming Republicans are focused on pocketbook issues.” Perhaps their vision is a bit blurry and they need to refocus with the help of an optometrist.
In essence, there are dug-in, in-state forces that push nonsensical legislation that lacks common sense, resulting in hurting Wyomingites’ pocketbooks. Senate File 92 aims to eliminate the cost savings of ranchers, farmers and other residents who produce their own electricity with solar panels and wind turbines.
In rebuttal to the false information used to argue for restricting and making home solar panel and wind turbine use unaffordable, Bruce Keating points out on that same page that “solar (power) is perfect for a rural state like Wyoming … (and) is perfect for our farmers, ranchers and rural businesses.”
Mayor Pat Collins recently noted in the Tribune Eagle that the city was considering using solar panels to benefit households that have trouble paying their utility bills. Senate File 92 would eliminate the city's efforts to help these people.
When trying to focus on pocketbook issues, try to focus on commonsense ideas and good technology that is “perfect for our farmers, ranchers and rural businesses,” as well as homeowners.