The Wyoming Legislature is hell-bent on controlling women, their bodies and the choices they make about family planning and reproductive care.
There have been a total of eight anti-choice bills submitted by members of the Legislature. They range in severity from forcing doctors to require women to read possibly false – if not misleading – information about abortion, all the way up to outlawing abortions entirely in Wyoming. They also include legislation trying to deny students at community colleges and the University of Wyoming access to affordable insurance, if that insurance offers abortion coverage. Six of these bills are still active in the Legislature as of this writing.
All the while, too many legislators pretend to offer such legislation because they “care about women and families.”
No, they don’t. They care about using their power to invade women’s uteruses. They care about using their religious beliefs to oppress women and shame them into forced pregnancies.
Peer-reviewed, respected, medical and scientific studies and research have shown over and over that denying women their reproductive freedom hurts women and families. Specifically, women of color and poor women suffer the most by not being allowed to make choices about family planning.
This Wyoming legislative body – which can’t even manage the economic crisis we are in without actually making cuts which hurt Wyoming citizens – has no business telling women what to do with their bodies.
Please, if you trust women and respect women and value women, contact your legislators and tell them to vote against all of these bills.