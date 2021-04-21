I hate to sound like a broken record, but I was thinking of the Medicaid program and how much it not only helps those who need medical help, but also the hospitals and doctors.
A few years back, I was running for City Council, and many people repeated the same words I heard when I was a community service interviewer, doing research on housing, education, employment and health. There are so many people who are sick, but do not go get medical attention because they just can't afford it. Medicaid has been such a great blessing to so many people.
Housing, education and employment issues are important. But if you have health problems, you can't work. You can live in a mansion, but if you are ill, you can't enjoy it. Although education is very important, what good does it do if you are sick and can't use it?
I really would like to see the day when our legislators see health as their number one priority.