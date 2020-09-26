For over three decades, Pete Laybourn has used his passion, energy and work ethic to bring projects to fruition that improve the quality of life in Cheyenne. As a citizen activist and city councilman, Pete has been instrumental in initiating and seeing projects through, including the Greenway, Civic Center Commons and the splash pad, among others. Each one of these projects is a community asset that all of Cheyenne can use and enjoy.
Cheyenne must continue to add community assets to attract businesses and people that ultimately improve the quality of life. However, it is one thing to have ideas on how to improve the city, but it takes an entirely different set of skills to go from an idea to reality.