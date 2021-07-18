“I am working remotely, and so it will affect my response time.” This is on the voicemail of almost every administration member of Laramie County Community College.
Wasn’t the point of working remotely to still complete all your responsibilities while remaining at home? If you are unable to do your job effectively while at home, then you need to be in the office.
When these people are needed by faculty or students, they are nowhere to be found, except the cozy spot on their couch, catching up on "Divorce Court." Meanwhile, students who have issues go weeks, even months, with no response or assistance.
LCCC is requiring students to come back to campus, but their administration refuses to do the same thing. Are student lives more expendable than that of the administration? Or has the administration found out they can make it seem like they are working without ever having to take off that oversized nighttime shirt?
Right now, tax dollars are being paid to this institution, which has decided they love working from home more than they love their students. They are willing to let students suffer instead of going back to work.
The residents of Cheyenne and the state of Wyoming should not allow their tax dollars to be spent this way. Demand that these “administrators” either get back to work or find a new job. Because right now these people do not care about your children or your family. The only thing they care about is doing as little as possible while still collecting their paycheck.