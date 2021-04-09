I have been a student of the auto body program at Laramie County Community College since the fall of 2015.
I have a degree in Diesel Science, and I’m an ASE Master Technician and worked that craft most of my adult life. I received my degree from a community college.
When I started the class in 2015, I was the oldest person in the room, including the instructor. I paid full price for my tuition out of pocket because I was not old enough for the discount. I took the class for personal gain.
On the first day of class, I went in with the mindset of what I believed a body man and class consisted of. Boy, was I wrong. The class was awesome – far above my expectations, and the instructor was out of this world. I have enjoyed the class so much I’m still taking classes.
I felt the program is so excellent that I recruited five students to the program, and one is ready to start this fall. I should get a finder’s fee.
History shows when something is successful, there is always someone in the shadows trying to tear it down. You know who you are – shame on you. SHAME, SHAME, SHAME. So, don’t be like me and have a mindset. Please open your eyes, open your mind, and listen to the community and your gut. We need to save this program. Once it is gone, we will never get it back.
I keep hearing budget cuts is one of the reasons for canceling the program. As a taxpayer, I know how much I pay to LCCC each year to support it. Our tax dollars are there to help fill in gaps, so if there is a budget problem, maybe we should look who got us in the problem and fire all involved – budget problem solved.
Or maybe we need new blood, starting at the top and working our way down. All are good with me, and make more sense than closing the auto body program. Closing the program would be a tragedy and cannot happen.