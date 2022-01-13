An open letter to Laramie County Community College officials:
I read with great interest your plans for the next five years, including a new Children’s Discovery Center. This is a whopper – 18,600 square feet, at a cost of of $12 million, while admitting that inflation would likely impact the budget near the midpoint. This is LCCC’s way of explaining that we don’t expect to actually get it built for that figure.
Isn’t it amazing what can be accomplished when profit is left out of the equation? Mr. Schaffer said he is looking at various means of funding, including support from the state government and through the legislative process. I hope the governor and state legislators who either run a small business or know someone who owns a small business are reading this. You are being asked to fund a project that is in direct competition with existing child-care centers in Cheyenne.
If this was a private venture, I would say “bring it on,” because they will have to make a profit to stay in business, like all the other child-care centers. However, it brings a hard dose of reality into the equation when LCCC has no expectation of making a profit because they can always ask for more money from the state Legislature. That gives them an unfair advantage over other child-care centers.
Why stop at a child-care center? Why not look around the community to find other mom-and-pop businesses to compete against. When money is no object, they can always build bigger and sell for less than the private sector. They can justify this by saying “they saw a need in the community and this type of business was a bit lacking in the state and the U.S.”
Is the state Legislature going to subsidize the small child-care centers that LCCC puts out of business with this center? It isn’t right that LCCC can use taxpayer dollars paid by privately owned child-care centers to build a mega center to compete against them. Please kill this Children's Discovery Center.