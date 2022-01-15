There was once a time when the administration and day-to-day operations of the local school district were considered nonpartisan, and generally that is what took place. But following an email sent out by local Republican Party leader Darin Smith this past Monday prior to the LCSD1 board meeting, the rules of the game have changed, and so has the nature of school district matters.
Mr. Smith's email contained two parts: part one was from the Wyoming state GOP, and part two was a personal message from Mr. Smith's law offices. The line of demarcation between the two was hardly discernible.
The note from the state party was clear in its statement in taking sides in the local debate regarding masks, "The Wyoming GOP stands behind efforts ..." But in the following paragraph, the message devolves into an odiously partisan national attack: "The Democrat liberal propaganda machine ..." Thus, this local issue is now a part of the national Republican Party's strategy in the next election cycle.
The "attached" addendum from Mr. Smith's offices give clarity to the intent of the message(s). First, there is the targeting board members, "the three members {all are named} who were most verbally against unmasking our kids at last Tuesday's LCSD1 work session ..." and adding to their odious actions, "Please note that none of them have kids attending school ..."
But the full intent and direction of the email comes at the end of the paragraph, "ALL OF THEM ARE UP FOR REELECTION. ..." So much for local control; Mr. Smith has made this local debate a state and national party item with the litmus tests associated with such (and that is quite a pivot from a political party which holds local control gospel).
School board members are titled as "trustees," understanding their fidelity and fiduciary responsibilities are to the entirety of the community and not bound by partisan fealty. Though a trustee has stated this isn't a partisan thing, her words register as disingenuous when I see current actions. A "Rubicon moment" occurred Monday, and the changes will be deleterious to education.