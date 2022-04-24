Those who say words don’t matter, or are meaningless without actions, are those who are so used to their words not matching their deeds, who are so comfortable with their own hypocrisy, that they fail to see the power of people forcefully articulating a belief.
Words matter. The LCSD1 Board of Trustees denounced hate, intimidation and harassment.
They did so publicly, not hiding behind a work session, so the community could hear all of their thoughts.
Now what?
My field is literacy, so I’ll start here. We can create change by ensuring representation and access in curriculum for ALL students in LCSD1.
Words matter. When a hateful local chapter of a national group appealed to the board to ban books, they were advocating for the “damage, destruction, vandalizing, defacement, trespass upon or theft of any real or personal property of another person.”
They wanted books erased, removed, forgotten.
Because they wanted the characters in and authors of those books erased, removed and forgotten.
Because they wanted the actual students represented by those authors and characters to be erased, removed and forgotten.
Sims-Bishop wrote: “When children cannot find themselves reflected in the books they read, or when the images they see are distorted, negative or laughable, they learn a powerful lesson about how they are devalued in the society of which they are a part.”
Words matter.
Sims-Bishop again: “When there are enough books available that can act as both mirrors and windows for all our children, they will see that we can celebrate both our differences and our similarities, because together they are what make us all human.”
If we want to create positive change in our schools, we should examine the curriculum, to make sure that we have windows and mirrors for all students, not just mirrors for the privileged and windows for those deemed other.
Because the board forcefully denounced hatred, we have a chance to re-envision our curriculum to make it for all students, not just those who look and act a certain way.
Words matter. The words on the pages of our selected literature matter, too.