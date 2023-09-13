I’m sharing insights from eigh years as an LCSD1 trustee and now a concerned community member.
This is what your library policy debate looks like from out here:
You want to help some parents, so you create hardship for all children, families and district staff, for dubious benefits. Your proposed policy is a taking of parent rights and responsibilities. You talk about public and parent engagement, but it looks like you don’t value it – even when you get an outpouring of sentiment to keep current policies.
You are self-proclaimed champions of transparency, yet it looks like side-deals with interest groups. It looks like you are talking through important issues in private side conversations. Legal, perhaps. But a bad idea. Surely not transparent.
You claim a broad mandate for the ban, and yet it looks like you’re acting at the directions of a few. You seem to disregard public input.
You claim to favor limited government. But it looks like a rush to impose a sweeping requirement that is a struggle to define, pretends to solve a non-problem, and is against the interests of children, parents, educators.
It looks like you’ve lost your way.
My advice:
Don’t be seduced by national groups and their local agents, by morality police, by people who have no particular expertise in education and adolescent mental health. Beware groups that misrepresent the facts.
Don’t be tempted to think that – having been elected as a trustee – you can do whatever you want, just because you have the votes on the board. Care about the rest of us. Your seat is not just a seat of power. It’s a seat of service.
Please listen diligently to the public and experienced educators. What is your actual mandate from the whole district? What are the harmful consequences of freedom to read? What are harmful consequences of your restrictions? Please continue to accommodate the minority with the current policy.
You have everything you say you want in existing policy.
Find your way. Forget politics. Abandon this disastrous snipe hunt. Focus on the children.
