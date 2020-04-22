The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees is way behind the times compared to other surrounding cities. Usually, they're set up similar to a City Council, with representatives serving each part of the city.
It's unfortunate that the south side of Cheyenne does not have at least one board member out of the seven to represent them! I support what Trustee Tim Bolin said: “Our school board should reflect our community. I don’t believe our school board currently reflects our community.” How can it reflect all communities when no one is representing the South triad?
Also, Carla Gregorio has a great point of view when she said, “We don’t have a person we can call. It’s not like that person’s going to side with us all of the time. We just want to have someone we feel comfortable calling.” I have felt like this for many years!
I am a native of Cheyenne who grew up on the south side and still lives on the south side today. It's unfortunate that Mr. Nate Breen doesn't think there is voter suppression in Cheyenne. Not having a trustee from the South triad is just another type of voter suppression; it's just not as visible!
Leaders like Nate Breen should talk to community members from all areas of Cheyenne and interest them in voting, instead of cutting them down for not voting. I bet he'll rally the voters to vote him for the Wyoming Senate. By the way, I'm from the south side of Cheyenne, and I vote!