Dr. Crespo has been elusive in her first 180 days. The public wants to know what’s going on in the district with a new superintendent and two new assistant superintendents. Upon asking and talking to multiple employees in the district as to how they felt the first 180 days were going, their responses were:
Dr. Crespo seems to be out of the office often, but not present in schools.
Dr. Crespo seems to work from home most Fridays. Is there a remote work plan approved for her by the board?
She was to meet with all departments in the first 100 days? Many have said, "We have not seen or heard from her.”
No transparency or communication. “We do not know what is happening in the district or where we are headed.”
Two district administrators have been removed without any statement as to why or for how long. Rumors are not healthy.
A huge distrust has been created by her, fueled by her many double narratives.
Many staff and administrators are fearful, trying to “keep their heads down while continuing to work hard for kids.”
"The culture is broken in our district."
Staff members have stated that the culture and trust in this district from previous administrations was unsurpassed by any district they had ever worked in before. Currently, distrust, no transparency, no communication and fear seem to be the norm, and the removal of two district administrators with no communication or reason as to why, is unacceptable.
This is a school district governed by a board of publicly elected officials. and the public wants to know what is going on.
Trustees, take control! You serve the public that is now being kept in the dark. You're also elected by the same district staff that are now working and living in fear for their jobs. Get some answers!