I am writing to address the article published regarding Kay Dersham’s recent resignation from Laramie County School District 2.
One would assume that if Kay genuinely believed the COVID protocols and practices that she insisted upon for the children of LCSD2, she would practice them at school and in her personal life. However, because Kay lives in our community, I can tell you she most certainly did not.
We have unelected bureaucrats, from Anthony Fauci down to the local health board, who have recently overruled the elected representatives. This is not how the American government is designed to work.
The stakeholders of LCSD2 expressed their desire to go to a mask-free school year and asked that protocols be revised. They did this by showing up in large numbers at meetings, emailing, calling and voicing their opinions on social media. The LCSD2 Board, the elected representatives of our district, did precisely as the majority of their constituents were asking them to do.
We had hundreds of kids throughout the district that were in quarantine because of being deemed a close contact, and very few actual positive cases. This resulted in students missing out on in-person learning, activities, and parents needing and wanting their students IN school.
So, if the loss in the current situation is only one school nurse, then I say enjoy your retirement, Mrs. Dersham. After all, this should not be about one person’s 15 minutes of fame, which you sought with this article. Instead, it should be about our students and keeping them in school.
The goal of any school should be to keep their kids in school, and LCSD2 has made that goal clear. Thank you, LCSD2 Board, for deciding to put our kids’ education first!