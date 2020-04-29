In the course of my career, I served on the staff of a general and an admiral, both of whom were exceptional commanders. They were both very successful in the operations they carried out, and both inspired total dedication and loyalty from the people they commanded.
The general summed up a principle they both adhered to: "I could have people on my staff that always agreed with me and never told me anything they thought I didn’t want to hear!" He followed that up with, “In that case, I would not only be stupid, but also an egotist, and I should be relieved from command.”
Sometimes what we don’t want to hear is what we should hear most! I always judge leadership by this standard.