COVID-19 is a deadly virus spreading across the world, and practically everyone is onboard with the CDC guidelines to save lives – well, almost everyone.
As businesses are shut down due to government orders, except essential services, the abortion business is defying guidelines from governors and attorneys general to shut their doors. Three abortion clinics in Louisiana have already shut their doors. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all non-essential surgical operations to cease operation so that much-needed medical supplies can be used in the fight against COVID-19. However, even though Ohio issued a similar order, the Planned Parenthood abortion clinics are staying open in total defiance.
Ohio Attorney General David Yost issued a letter to the abortion clinics, ordering them to stop all abortions immediately. The personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves and masks are needed for the health care providers working with patients who have COVID-19.
People are shown clustered outside and inside the clinics – so much for social distancing and keeping crowds under 10 people. Similar situations exist in California and Pennsylvania. Other reports show that at least three abortionists have tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington, Michigan and Texas. It all makes for a great three-for-one deal; let’s kill the children, infect the mothers and deny COVID-19 patients PPEs, all at the same time.
Nancy Pelosi tried to put in financial aid for abortion providers into the COVID-19 stimulus bill. Pro-abortion/killing proponents continue to use every means, situations and crisis available in order to advance killing children.
It doesn't stop there. The Democrats pushed the Green New Deal in the stimulus package; thankfully, it was mostly defeated. However, Elizabeth Warren and Hank Johnson have introduced S 3254 and HR 5717, which are described as the “kitchen sink” of all gun control bills. The bill is 111 pages long, and would ban virtually all semi-automatic rifles, impose jail time if more than one gun is bought per month per person, and tax guns at 30% and ammo at 50%.
The left seems incapable at focusing on solving the COVID-19 national emergency without forcing outside agenda items.