It seems, throughout modern history, the world has been enamored with the concept of setting records. Who can run the fastest or jump the highest? Who can eat the most hotdogs at one sitting or spit a watermelon seed the farthest?
Many records are vital, while far too many are simply events of folly. Our first real collection of achievements was the Guinness Book of World Records, which was started in 1955. The book, a reference published annually, lists world records both of human triumphs and the extremes of the natural world.
My letter has no true bearing on worldly records. It deals locally with a relatively unknown Laramie County record. It is, or should be. a record that causes all military veterans to stop, say a silent prayer and feel a deep and sorrowful pain.
I am a member of the American Legion Post 6 Honor Guard. It has been my honor and privilege to be an active participant, along with the other proud men and women who make up this unit. At a military funeral, we provide solemn honors, which every deceased veteran deserves. We perform the 21-gun salute and playing of Taps.
In 2021, the Post 6 Honor Guard set a record. You will not find it listed in the Guinness book. To some people, it may seem like a small, trivial number. But it isn’t. We performed 162 military funerals. It’s not a record we are overly proud to proclaim, but it is a record we pride ourselves in, simply for the fact … we were there.
It is a record all residents of Laramie County should remember. We made certain each veteran was honored. Every family member and friend could walk from the gravesite knowing their loved one was not forgotten, nor ever would be.
This record will never be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records, but it is engraved forever on the hearts of every Post 6 Honor Guard member. It is a record we don’t want to ever break.