I find it interesting that your current budget sessions has had little to do with budgets. There seems to be a focus on abortion, abortion, gender issues and abortion. I would recommend that you return to budget issues.
Now, if you were to introduce legislation that would benefit single parents (note that I did not designate gender) in their pursuit to provide a decent life for themselves and their children, that I would consider a budget issue. Providing means to take care of their children without fear of reprisals for doctors visits, school needs and other reasons for time off would greatly reduce the causes for abortions.
Education is essential for informed decision making. Uncomfortable information is still information that is needed to make tough decisions. House Bill 92, Senate File 83, Senate File 51, the defunding of the Women's and Gender studies at UW and the 2019 law that allows a sexual predator to hold a pregnancy over the victim's rights are all sending a very wrong message to women.
If our esteemed legislators wish to see what it is like to be a woman where she is still considered property, then there are plenty of nations which they can visit to see it. Genital mutilation is still common in many countries to prove purity. Will the United States or states within the U.S. go to that to prove our women are pure?
Are the current women of our Legislature willing to go back to the days when they could not hold office or own their own property? How will any of those legislators who have voted for these bills react if one of their loved ones died or was permanently harmed by a botched abortion performed by someone who is unlicensed or has no medical training? It happened in our past, it will happen again if all of these bills pass.
Look for ways that will enable our citizens to earn and keep their families together, safe, nourished, clothed and housed to prevent abortions from being needed. DO NOT DEVALUE THE WOMEN.