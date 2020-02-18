It appears that the boys and girls in the Legislature have some excess time on their hands. I say this because they keep coming up with bills unrelated to budget or revenues. The proposed firearm buyback bill is a perfect example.
This seems to be about playing politics, more than making a difference. After all, it is far easier to repeal legislation than it is to propose legislation. So in the end, there is little chance this will make any real difference. Although some of the legislators will be able to brag to their constituents about their work on the legislation – in other words, play politics.