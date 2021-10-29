The following was sent to local legislators and legislative leadership:
I’m fairly sure the content of this letter will fall on deaf ears, but in a true democracy, it’s the duty of each citizen to at least speak up, even if they’ll be ignored.
Vaccine mandates with free vaccines, masks and other global pandemic responses – where in the world has common logic and respect for doctors and science gone? As legislators, you are holding a special session to confer, discuss and ultimately vote on possible Wyoming state legislation that attempts to block federal mandates directed to provide for safety and welfare of the general public.
REALLY? Isn’t that your core job, as well?
Now, you are considering legislation because preventative measures that help society, as whole, be safe included wearing masks in businesses or having medical personnel receive vaccines that assist in preventing virus transmissions. What you are essentially saying to me is that other Wyoming citizens can commit assault, if not manslaughter, against others.
Wait, don’t stop reading! Truly think about this. If I’m physically compromised, say with lung disease, and an unvaccinated individual in a medical setting transmits COVID to me; what do you think my chances of severe illness are, if not survival? I’ve recently delayed medical treatment as the delta variant filled hospital beds. In almost any other setting, that could be considered serious bodily harm. In fact, not much different than delivering a poison.
If you’re still reading, consider the lessons of “individual responsibility.” That term has been used a lot lately – especially in Wyoming. If you look at the simple numbers of positive COVID cases and deaths in our state, you should note that there’s a definite LACK of personal responsibility occurring that is placing a huge burden on the rest of us.
“Personal responsibility” of the “Old West" many are now claiming never meant inconsideration, rudeness, endangering others and doing whatever you want. If you believe or vote to legislate laws that actually endanger the general public, then I believe you are lacking in “personal responsibility,” as well.